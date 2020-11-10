Texas Tech ranked No. 17 in nation for university COVID-19 cases

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of November 5, Texas Tech University was ranked No. 17 in the nation for the number of COVID-19 cases in universities, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

On November 5, Texas Tech had 2,259 cases in both students and employees combined. As of November 9, there were 2,452 total cases on campus, with 2,084 reported in students and 368 reported in employees.

Texas Tech also had the most cases in a Texas university. Texas A&M University had the second most cases, with 2,037 reported positive cases as of November 5.

Approximately 5 percent of all students enrolled at Texas Tech had tested positive for coronavirus as of Monday, according to data from the university.

Of the 121 players on the Texas Tech football roster, 82 players, or 67 percent, had tested positive for the virus, with 81 recoveries and one active case as of Tuesday.