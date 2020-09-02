Texas Tech says COVID spread still manageable, plans ready if it goes out of control

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec joined the City of Lubbock’s weekly COVID-19 livestream to provide an update on coronavirus cases on campus.

According to Texas Tech, as of September 1, there were 551 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and employees, with 418 active cases. Between August 31 and September 1, there were 173 new active cases reported on campus.

Schovanec said the university planned for some spikes in cases to happen, and that as of September 1, less than 1 percent of students on campus had been infected.

He also said he is updated daily about various coronavirus-related figures, such as the number of cases in fraternities and sororities.

“We think our numbers are manageable,” he said. “We have adequate space for self-isolation, and we are securing additional space in the event that it will be necessary.”

Schovanec said the university has plans in place for if the outbreak becomes unmanageable, such as switching all classes to online for two weeks or switching specific courses online if they are COVID-19 hotspots.

Schovanec also said the school will not be arresting or suspending students for not following guidelines. A Politico article detailed various measures campuses have taken nationwide, including Ohio State University handing out over 200 suspensions to students for social distancing infractions.

“At least at this point, we want to work in a way that’s as non-confrontational as possible,” he said. “But be prepared ultimately to make those more difficult decisions.”