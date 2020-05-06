TTU School of Music invites public to participate in collaborative performance event Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

The Texas Tech University School of Music, in collaboration with the Lubbock Independent School District (LISD), invite all musicians in Lubbock and neighboring communities and students far and wide to share in a moment of culture from their homes bursting into sound at 5:30 p.m. Thursday (May 7). The “Sound of Lubbock” gives participants a chance to support the COVID-19 frontline responders and those who are struggling during the pandemic through a collaborative performance event.

“Observing social distancing, join us from your yard, balcony or favorite spot in your home and let us hear the sound of Lubbock, together apart,” said Kim Walker, director of the School of Music, part of the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. “Lubbock has an important place in music history. We share our positive voices loud and far. Some of us have certainly been hit hard, but we remain strong. We want to support, through the arts, our frontline responders and those who are struggling. We thank our healthcare and essential workers who selflessly work every day to save lives.”

At 5:30 p.m., participants can listen to a live broadcast of four songs on Texas Tech’s public radio station, KTTZ-FM, and record their own performances. Sheet music and lyrics for the songs will be available on the Sound of Lubbock website, and videos of the performances can be submitted via WeTransfer to music.media@ttu.edu. A virtual ensemble video of the performances will be available on the School of Music website and Facebook and Instagram pages at a later date.

The event is a collaboration between the School of Music, LISD, Texas Tech Public Media, the Lubbock Chorale and the Lubbock Symphony.

