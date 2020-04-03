TTUHSC Professor explains how Coronavirus affects children

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dr. Richard Lampe specializes in Infectious Disease in the Department of Pediatrics at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

In an interview on Thursday, the physician explained how children are affected by the coronavirus.

He said in his career, he has not experienced a virus like COVID-19.

“It’s worse absolutely worse,” Lampe said. “There is no other infection in my career that I’m aware of that has affected the United States to this degree.”

He said although the pandemic is affecting so many people, he is glad that children don’t experience severe symptoms.

“The data from China indicates that out of two thousand children, there was only one death. That’s good,” Lampe said.

Lampe said only about 6 percent of those two thousand children had to be in the hospital–far different than the adult population, based on the experience in China.

Dr. Lampe said at this time, researchers don’t know why children can withstand the virus better than adults.

“In this coronavirus pandemic, they are not as seriously affected,” Lampe said.

Lampe said children experience mild symptoms, much like a cold. He said some report coughs, a runny nose or shortness of breath. Some children don’t show any symptoms at all. The CDC reports some children report diarrhea or vomiting.

“I’m pleased as a pediatrician,” Lampe said. “I’m glad that those children are going to do well, get over this, and then be immune to it. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Lampe said based on experiences in China, pregnant women who have tested positive for the coronavirus don’t pass it on to their babies either. However, it’s still important to take necessary precautions, as pregnant woman are still at higher risk for severe illness.

“There’s a lot to learn about that in the United States with pregnant ladies and babies, but so far I think they’re going to do well,” Lampe said.

He added although children may not show severe symptoms, they can still pass it on to others. He recommends children who are attending daycare have their hands washed as soon as they return home.

Lampie said children also enjoy structure. He suggests having children play outside in the backyard or participate in other stimulating activities.