United, Texas Tech to cancel remaining COVID vaccine clinics at United Supermarkets Arena

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the United Family.

United Supermarkets and Texas Tech have canceled the COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned for April 21 and April 28 at the United Supermarkets Arena in light of the pause in the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Due to the tight window between now and summer break, the single-dose vaccine option was a good option for many college students. Last week, the FDA and CDC recommended a pause in the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Individuals already scheduled for the clinics will be contacted to schedule the alternative two-dose vaccine at United Supermarkets pharmacies. Appointments are also available through store pharmacies at this scheduling link.

“We have been so happy with the success of these initial clinics in partnership with Texas Tech,” said Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for United Supermarkets. “While these clinics were open to everyone, part of the objective was to offer students an easy and accessible option to get vaccinated right on campus. With finals and summer break right around the corner, the two-appointment structure seems less doable as students prepare to leave town.”

As has been the case for months now, United Supermarkets will continue to work with partners to bring vaccines to those in the Lubbock community who want one.

The clinics at the United Supermarkets Arena were a partnership between United Supermarkets Pharmacy, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Texas Tech University.