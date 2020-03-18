Breaking News
UMC confirms first case of cornavirus, COVID-19 in Lubbock

Watch replay, Lubbock officials pres conference about confirmed COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock held a press conference Tuesday at 7:30 pm concerning two confirmed cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Use the video link above to see a replay. App users might need to use THIS LINK for a better view of the player.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19

In the press conference, Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health, said one confirmed case is a resident of Lubbock County. The other is a resident of Hockley County. Officials from Levelland also attended the press conference.

Wells said officials are investigating who had contact with the individuals who now test positive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar