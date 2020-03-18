Watch replay, Lubbock officials pres conference about confirmed COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock held a press conference Tuesday at 7:30 pm concerning two confirmed cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

In the press conference, Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health, said one confirmed case is a resident of Lubbock County. The other is a resident of Hockley County. Officials from Levelland also attended the press conference.

Wells said officials are investigating who had contact with the individuals who now test positive.