Wayland Baptist University cancels graduations due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University. Wayland Baptist University announced Tuesday the cancelation of graduation ceremonies in order to adhere with federally issued guidance prohibiting gatherings of significant size. Ceremonies have been canceled at all WBU campuses through early May, including the Plainview campus ceremony scheduled for May 9.

Other graduation ceremonies canceled in order to meet federal guidelines are:

Wichita Falls, TX – March 20

Altus, OK – March 20

Phoenix, AZ – April 3

Sierra Vista, AZ – April 4

Fairbanks, AK –April 16

Anchorage, AK –April 17

Hawaii –May 2

Future graduation ceremonies scheduled beyond May 9­ at other WBU campuses continue to be evaluated and a decision for those ceremonies will be made in the near future as the situation develops.

Affected students may elect to participate in the next available Wayland graduation ceremony regardless of location. Students wishing to graduate from another location should contact that WBU campus in advance.

In addition, all NAIA spring sports practices and competitions have been canceled for the remainder of the semester. E-Sports have been suspended by NACE until April 13.

To further suppress the potential spread of the virus, existing non-Wayland groups originally scheduled to visit or meet at university buildings are canceled during the period of March 16-April 6. No new, non-Wayland groups are being scheduled at this time and university officials will continually review this policy as the situation develops.

(This is a press release from WBU)