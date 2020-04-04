LFR reacts to Gov. Abbott waiving cost-sharing for public safety employees

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following his Declaration of Disaster, Governor Greg Abbott suspended provisions of the Texas Government Code to ensure public safety employees are reimbursed for ‘reasonable medical expenses related to to the treatment of COVID-19.’

Lieutenant Phillip Grandon with Lubbock Fire Rescue said their job already involves so many risks, and now another is added.

“We’re out there fighting fires, responding to car wrecks on the busy highways and now we have one more thing to worry about with the COVID-19,” Grandon said.

LFR is already doing what they can to ensure their health and safety.

“We’re closely monitoring our temperature on duty at the stations,” Grandon said. “We’re not allowing any visitors, and we’re disinfecting our equipment and trucks every time we go on a call.”

But across the nation and the state of Texas, hundreds of first responders have either tested positive for the virus or are in quarantine.

According to the Texas Municipal League, Gov. Abbott suspended Texas Government Code 607.002:

Sec. 607.002. REIMBURSEMENT. A public safety employee who is exposed to a contagious disease is entitled to reimbursement from the employing governmental entity for reasonable medical expenses incurred in treatment for the prevention of the disease if:(1) the disease is not an "ordinary disease of life" as that term is used in the context of a workers' compensation claim;(2) the exposure to the disease occurs during the course of the employment; and(3) the employee requires preventative medical treatment because of exposure to the disease.

A good thing, said Grandon.

“The coronavirus was considered an ordinary disease of life,” Grandon said. “Now if we were to contract that while on duty and serving the public. Before, workers’ comp would not be reliable to cover us for any medical expenses or time off.”

In a statement, the Texas State Association of Firefighters urged city and emergency services district (ESD) administrators and insurers to follow state laws and cover ill or quarantined firefighters’ medical expenses or paid leave, if not they would face harsh political and legal consequences.

Texas Representative Dustin Burrows agreeing with the TSAFF in a Facebook post wrote: “The last thing those at the front lines fighting COVID 19 needs is to worry about his or her family’s job or economic security at this time.”

Grandon said the waiver of the provision grants them peace of mind.

“It gives us the confidence when we are out there serving the public and doing what we do, that if we get it [COVID-19], we have the support of our city who has been very supportive of us already, but now you have the state is supporting us,” Grandon said.