LUBBOCK, Texas– The holidays are all about spending time with family and cherishing the time you have together, but what about the people who aren’t able to spend time with anyone?

In a research survey where 640 Americans over the age of 65 gave insight on loneliness and isolation year-round. During the holiday season, 57 percent of seniors say they feel lonely, and 36 percent of the elderly feel lonely multiple times per week.

95 percent of seniors that were surveyed by a poll say they do enjoy spending the holidays with their families, but yet one in four seniors won’t be able to see them. Also, 35 percent of elderly people say their primary cause of loneliness is due to the distance between them and their family and friends.

If you have elderly family members that are still alive, be sure to reach out to them, and cherish them, as they could be going through sadness of their own.