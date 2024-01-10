LUBBOCK, Texas— ‘New Year, New Me’, also comes with a new gym membership for those looking to keep their resolutions in 2024. If you are looking for a cheaper gym option, these are the cheapest gym prices in Lubbock.

Planet Fitness has 2 gyms in Lubbock which cost an annual fee of $49 and then a monthly fee of $10 a month.

TruFit has 3 gyms here in Lubbock with an enrollment fee of $42.21, an annual fee of $50, then $10 a month for the most basic plan.

Crunch Fitness only has one gym in Lubbock. The enrollment as of Wednesday is $0.24 but is normally $26. The annual fee is $44.32, the monthly is normally $9.99 and the commitment is month to month.

Iron J’s only has one gym in Lubbock that is $27 month to month with no seeable annual fees or enrollment fees.

Texas Tech University Recreation Center is $30 a month for students of Texas Tech or if you are a Texas Tech affiliate. You can also use elect to pay, an option for students that charges the fee of payment to your tuition.

If you have more information on cheaper gym options feel free to email newsweb@klbk13.tv.