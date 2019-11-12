Healthcast: Nurses help mend stuffed animals back to life at the Teddy Bear Hospital

PLAINVIEW, Texas — For the third year in a row, Covenant Health Plainview set up one of the rural health clinics into a teddy bear hospital.

“Every kid has a tear in some kind of bear,” explained Liz Brown at Covenant Plainview Rural Health Clinic.

The kids bring in their favorite stuffed animal, get them an ID bracelet and take them to see the nurse to get fixed up.

“We do sutures that we do up in surgery and we use instruments we use up in surgery,” said RN Whitney Wallace. “I love seeing kids come in. Some of them have teddy bears that have been passed through generations and they’re very mangled.”

Wallace has been helping out for three years and says she loves it just as much as the kids.

“The look on the kids face when you are fixing their animal that they can continue to have with them is priceless,” Wallace said.

The goal is to also help the kids know what happens if they had to go to the hospital.

“This helps them to not be afraid when they go if they have to have surgery this shows them some of the things that they do,” explained Brown.

And after a few minutes, their favorite stuffed animal is good as new, and ready for a new adventure.

“It kind of brings life back into the animal and it brings life back into the kids face to see that we’ve fixed it like that,” said Wallace.