Healthcast: A look inside Covenant Plainview’s newest family clinic

PLAINVIEW, Texas — A building which stood vacant for several years off of I-27 in Plainview is now Covenant Plainview’s newest Family Medical Clinic.

The Family Medical Clinic is for primary care, prenatal care, and geriatric care.

There are ultrasounds, x-rays, and labs all under one roof.

And the doctors are ready for patients.

“I’m very excited to be here in Plainview,” explained Dr. Evan Colmenero. “My wife and I found this to be a perfect fit for us because we both had an idea on how we wanted to practice medicine and Plainview gave us the opportunity to do that.”

“I love taking care of everyone and I love that I can take care of an entire family,” said Dr. Kelsey Richardson. “I can deliver the baby and take care of grandma at the same time.”

“One of the missions of this clinic is to provide really good quality care and hopefully provide care to whole families,” said Dr. Victoria Colmenero.

And doctors say the services provided here will be great for the community.

“One of our goals is to meet the needs of our community and to grow,” explained Covenant Plainview Chief Financial Officer Cassie Mogg. “We felt like there was a major need in this community for a higher primary care base.”

Mogg says the clinic will have a good mix of doctors with lots of experience and brand new doctors eager to jump right in.

“They’re young and vibrant and excited to meet the needs of the community and we felt like they’d be a great fit,” Mogg said.

“We are so happy that Dr. Wright is going to be here to be our mentor as we open the clinic and Robin Stansfield is coming as well and we’re happy to have her as well,” explained Dr. Richardson.

And all the staff agrees this clinic will be a great addition for the Covenant Plainview family.

“The hospital is always a pivotal business in any community and so if we can build our primary care base it will enhance our entire community so we’re really excited,” Mogg explained.

The Family Medical Clinic is a 1208 North I-27 in Plainview.

They open for business Tuesday, September 3, 2019.