Healthcast: Covenant Children’s provides Disney magic for patients

LUBBOCK, Texas — When kids are sick and in the hospital there are a lot of things that they can’t do.

But thanks to Covenant Children’s, they can seen new movies in the theater inside the hospital.

“It’s very stressful when you have a child who is sick and it’s unexpected when they go to the hospital,” explained Christine Neugebauer, Manager of Integrated Care at Covenant Children’s.

But now thanks to Apple TV and Disney, the whole family can get the treat of seeing a movie in the theater.

“One week after the movie is in the theater we are able to show that movie for 30 days unlimited for our patients here at the hospital,” said Neugebauer.

There’s also a big selection of movies so patients can come down from their rooms and relax, helping them heal in an emotional way.

“Things that are pleasurable and enjoyable can really decrease that stress level so it’s really important for families to do something that is part of their routine,” said Neugebauer.

Just one of the many things Covenant Children’s does to help the whole family when a child is sick.

“We really want to embrace that family so if one person has cancer that’s going to impact the family in different ways so we try to provide that support,” Neugebauer said.