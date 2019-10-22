Healthcast: Covenant doctor happy to be back home

LUBBOCK, Texas — They say you can’t take the country out of the boy.

And that’s the case for Dr. Jamie W. Cox.

“I’m a country kid no matter what,” Dr. Cox said.

Dr. Cox grew up in Quitaque, Texas and went to Texas Tech for his undergrad and medical school.

But before med school, he went a different route.

“I was in the U.S. Air Force from 1989 to 1991 during the first Gulf War,” explained Dr. Cox.

He says during that time he learned valuable lessons he uses everyday as a doctor.

“I learned being prompt, being responsible, doing what you say you’re going to do,” explained Dr. Cox. “And you always show up 15 minutes early to whatever you were going to be at.”

After a 18 year absence, he’s back in Lubbock.

Now he’s the medical doctor for Covenant Wound Care.

“I like healing people,” Dr. Cox said. “I like seeing people in and get better. When someone heals their wound it’s like a touchdown in a football game.”

Even though his job can be challenging, he says the best part is his patients.

“You get to learn about them ad learn about their families,” Dr. Cox explained. “You get to know them as a person which I really enjoy that part of medicine.”

And getting to be back on the South Plains, is just icing on the cake.

“It’s the people that’s what I love about west Texas,” said Dr. Cox.