Healthcast: Covenant Health Plainview program offers free mammograms

PLAINVIEW, Texas — A program at Covenant Health Plainview is making sure everyone can get a life-saving mammogram, even if they can’t afford it.

“We just realized there’s a big need for free mammograms for women,” explained Dr. Sergio Lara. “Some of them just have no access, no insurance and have no way of paying for a mammogram.”

Dr. Lara is one of the doctors who came up with a program so women can get mammograms for free.

The program started 4 years ago and so far 80 mammograms have been donated.

The hospital teaming up with the Plainview Hale County Health Department to make this possible.

“The health department has vouchers so if you don’t have insurance go get your voucher then come to the hospital to get your mammogram,” Dr. Lara explained.

The community also donates to help the cause.

“It’s something that is for the community and stays in the community,” Dr. Lara explained. “Our own people here donate money for the program knowing that a local person will get a mammogram done.”

“Anytime you can get preventative care it’s always a success,” said Melinda Brown with the city of Plainview.

Dr. Lara hopes this will help take the fear away of getting a mammogram and make a big difference in early detection.

“That’s what makes a very large percent of the outcome and the chances for a cure is how early we can detect it,” said Dr. Lara. “I think even if we reach one person who had cancer and had no way of screening unless we do it, that’s worth the program.”

For more information contact the Plainview Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359.