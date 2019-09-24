Healthcast: Free health fair in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Health and wellness are important.

That’s why for the third year in a row, Covenant Health Plainview is teaming up with a number of other organizations for a free health fair.

Organizers say 50 different businesses and non profits will be there with lots of information.

“It gives people a place that they can go to a one shop place to look for medical or non profit, anything they might be needing help with,” explained Frances Barrera, Senior Vice President of Centennial Bank and one of the health fair organizers.

“The resources are here and all they have to do is come and they can get free services,” said Sylvia Chavez, EJVP Coordinator of Legal Aid of Northwest Texas and Plainview.

The health fair will be at Abundant Grace Church and they say they’re happy to help.

“The church was given to us so we want to give back to the community and have them benefit from our blessings,” Barrera said.

There will also be testing available and free screenings for diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol.

“The earlier you know about heart issues and diabetes the earlier you can get it managed and the less likely you are to have heart attacks and strokes,” explained Pamela Pollard, Diabetes Care and Specialist at Covenant Health Plainview.

The health fair is Saturday, October 5, 2019.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Abundant Grace Church.

1011 N. Interstate 27 in Plainview.

It’s free for anyone to attend.