Healthcast: From Africa to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Chaplains do a lot for patients in the hospital and their families.

That’s just one of the things Chaplain Israel Mutema loves about his job at Covenant Medical Center.

“I think it’s critical for people to have chaplains who know what they’re doing and who address the spirit of the people,” Mutema said. “I’ve seen that impact people’s lives so that drew me to it.”

And it’s been quite the journey to get here.

Mutema was born in Zimbabwe and decided to leave his home country when he was 19 to get a better education.

In 2005 he moved to Alabama and wanted to pursue medicine.

But one book pointed him in a different direction.

“I read a book by Watchman Nee and he says in there the one who God has called can do no other. And I took that very literally,” Mutema explained.

So he switched his major to Theology and started focused on ministry.

“I don’t know right now if I’d be a good doctor or a bad doctor but I know for sure I’m enjoying what I’m doing now,” Mutema said.

And another dream of Mutema’s is also coming true.

He’s now an American citizen.

“I never dreamed that I’d be a US citizen at one point and here I am; an American boy,” said Mutema.

And he hopes his story inspires others to never give up.

“My life has taught me that what you dream of is possible no matter how long it may take you to get there as long as you persevere,” Mutema said.