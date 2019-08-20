Healthcast: Keeping athletes healthy this school year

LUBBOCK, Texas — School has started which means fall sports are in full effect.

But before your kid heads to the field, make sure they are doing whatever they can so they don’t get hurt this season.

“You’re going to have lots of strains and sprains when these fall sports start up because you’re doing more now than you have all summer long,” said Covenant Medical Group Lead Athletic Trainer Michael Gore.

That’s why Gore says it’s important to make sure your child is ready to take on fall sports.

The first step is to go to the doctor and get a physical.

“They’re going to check and make sure you don’t have any heart problems or lung problems so heaven forbid you get out there and something serious happens,” Gore explained.

The most important thing is hydration.

“You want to make sure your kids are drinking lots of water,” Gore said. “We can do Gatorade but we want to stay away from the sugary sugary drinks so maybe some of the zero type Gatorade drinks. You want them for your electrolytes because that helps with the cramping side of things .”

And Gore says to stay away from soda and energy drinks.

“A lot of kids think it’s good to drink those before you go practice and it’s just not good for your body,” Gore said.

A good meal is also vital before and after a student hits the field.

Every Saturday starting August 31st, Covenant will have a clinic for any athlete to come to to get checked out by trainers.

It’s from 9 am to 11 am at Covenant Health Plus.

They’re located at 7601 Quaker Avenue.