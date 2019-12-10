Healthcast: Making a difference one coloring book at a time

LUBBOCK, Texas — One Brownfield family is giving back to Covenant Children’s, who has given them so much.

The Ramirez family donated dozens of coloring books, markers, LEGOs, puzzles, Play-doh and more to give to the children at the hospital.

Their daughter Adalyn has lived most of her life inside Covenant Children’s.

And they couldn’t think of a better way to tell the nurses and doctors thank you for all they do.

“It makes us feel good that people see the need that we have here in the hospital,” explained child life specialist Nikki Blalock. “Being here in the hospital we see everything day in and day out but it’s nice to see people have that kindness in their heart after they’ve been here.

The crayons, coloring books and puzzles will go a long way.

“A lot of times being in the hospital it’s not very fun so we try to brighten up their day a little bit,” Blalock said.

It’s also a good distraction for kids who are going through procedures.

“It entertains them while they’re here at the hospital and keep their mind off of everything,” said Blalock.

And the hospital is always looking for more donations, too.

“Right now our most needed things are comfy clothes for our teens, markers, colored pencils, craft kits for all ages, and infant or toddler toys that light up or make noise,” Blalock explained.

If you would like to donate toys to Covenant Children’s give them a call at (806) 725-0030.

The toys must be brand new and nothing homemade.