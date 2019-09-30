Healthcast: Plainview doctor delivers thousands of babies

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Dr. Charles Smith delivered his first baby in 1978.

And since then, he’s delivered thousands of babies.

And says every time it’s like the first time.

“What’s neat for me is I’m the one who gets to first hold this kid and I get to observe the reactions,” Dr. Smith said. “I don’t have time to get bored.

Dr. Smith started his career in Dayton, Ohio but has called Plainview and Covenant Health Plainview home since 2001.

And he says he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“You go somewhere in town and you see a patient who is 12, 14, 16 and the parents say you delivered them,” said Dr. Smith. “Wow! All I remember is this tiny little thing.”

He says his job never gets old.

“It’s just thrilling seeing the excitement of mom and dad and the grandparents,” explained Dr. Smith. “Everyone is just tickled to death of this cute little baby.”

Dr. Smith says its hard to pinpoint on thing that is the most rewarding part of his job.

But he says he loves that he has a connection with every single one of the babies he’s delivered, even if they don’t know it.

“To realize that I was a part of their lives, it’s just exciting,” Dr. Smith said. “I feel like I become a little part of their family.”