Healthcast: Remembering babies who earned their wings

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tuesday, October 15th is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

A lot of couples go through this, whether it’s a miscarriage or a stillborn.

And Covenant Health is doing its part to make sure no child is forgotten.

“I was there for my visit and the nurses couldn’t find a heartbeat,” Denise Aguilar remembered.

That was in 2016 when Denise Aguilar and Javier Hernandez lost their baby girl.

They were pregnant with twins but one of them stopped developing earlier in the pregnancy.

“On September 14th at 8 a.m. I delivered both,” Aguilar explained. “We named her Alexis Marie Hernandez. I was 16 weeks at that point. She had fingers, toes, eyelashes. She was perfect.”

Aguilar says they were overwhelmed but comforted when they found out Covenant Health does something special to honor these sweet babies.

If a patient wants, staff will bury the baby at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Littlefield.

“A tombstone lies there with a marker behind it for every year of all the babies,” Aguilar said through tears. “This past year was three years and I finally felt the courage to go. And what a blessing it was to know that Alexis had a place to rest.”

The priest is there, and I’ve read poems at the grave site and we pray every time for the babies but also for the families,” explained Ann Smith.

Smith is a registered nurse at Covenant Children’s.

She was also part of the group that started the program 15 years ago and says she has seen so many families heal because of it.

“This is what we do it for,” Smith said looking at Aguilar. “I’m so glad and so inspired.”

Aguilar says she’ll never forget her little girl, but knowing that she has a resting place has helped her heal.

“I felt like part of my heart like a closure for myself,” Aguilar said. “And I wouldn’t have that if they hadn’t taken the time to identify what dignity really is.”