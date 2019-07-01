Healthcast: The power of prayer

When someone you know is in the hospital, it can be an uneasy feeling.

“People are scared, they’re hurting,” said Sherri Wall, Mission Services Coordinator at Covenant Health Plainview.

Wall has seen a lot of people come into the hospital.

“We have great people who can mend a broken leg but we also want to mend the mind and spirit so when they leave here they’re whole,” explained Wall.

And that mending happens inside the hospital chapel.

Chaplains and pastors from all over the community volunteer their time to run services.

“I think it’s a comfort and a care to know that they can come to a place where the doors are always open,” said volunteer Chaplain Kyle Brock.

And people from the Plainview community even come in for the services and pray for the patients.

“Most of them can just take a moment and breathe and know that they’re being prayed for,” Wall said.

It’s also a place doctors, nurses and staff can come to take a break.

“Being here in healthcare is not an easy thing,” said Wall. “We see life but we also see death. And it’s a given that people are going to come in here that we know. We have to refresh because we have to go next door and give that person 150%, too.”

And Wall and Brock agree.

They’re happy to help everyone at the hospital, no matter what they’re there for.

“God is good and we just have to humble ourselves and say, ‘Yes, Lord’,” Wall said.