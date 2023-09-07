LUBBOCK, Texas-– Texas Tech’s home opener will be expected to draw big crowds, causing some concerns for fan safety with limited capacity due to construction in the south endzone.

Captain at the Texas Tech Police Department, Amy Ivey said not only will there be extra security in place for this upcoming sold-out game, but all season. Captain Ivey said they bring in local law enforcement (Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock County sheriff’s office) to help out inside and outside the Jones.

“You will see a lot of officers working in traffic to make sure that everybody is getting into the stadium and exiting the stadium safely,” Captain Ivey said. “You will see officers walking around the stadium inside and outside, up in the suites just to make sure everything is going the way it needs to be.”

Captain Ivey said the department’s biggest concern with fan safety this year will be the ongoing construction in the endzone.

“This football season will be a little bit different with construction, so there will be some areas that are off limits for the safety and security of the personnel, and visitors showing up to the football games,” said Captain Ivey.

Captain Ivey also said the usual precautions will still be in place such as clear bags, and no weapons, handguns, or knives allowed inside the stadium. There will also be no re-entry allowed if you leave the stadium and want to return.

Students like Hannah Taylor, a freshman psychology major, said she is looking forward to the game day atmosphere for her first Tech game.

“I love energy and how everyone gets super hyped up for it,” Taylor said.

Taylor said safety isn’t much of a concern among students because they feel Tech PD already has a large presence on campus, ensuring students’ safety.

“I think in the ten-minute walk, I see at least four police cars pass so it’s very reassuring. It feels safe,” Taylor said.

For more information on game day safety procedures and protocol, visit the Tech Athletics website here.