HEB donating 7 pallets of eyeglasses to Lubbock on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around noon on Tuesday, January 21, HEB will send a truck with seven pallets of eyeglasses to the parking lot of Lubbock Impact for sorting, storing, and distribution to local non-profits.

Lubbock Impact said HEB will send more than 400 readers,1500 frames, sunglasses, fit-overs, goggles, and accessories.

TTU fraternities, BYX and Kappa Sigs, are helping to unload the truck, Lubbock Impact said. Pedro’s Tamales will provide lunch for workers and volunteers.

The readers will be distributed to various non-profits including Lubbock Impact, Catholic Charities, Open Door, Grace Campus, Family Promise, Buckner Children and Family Services and Legacy.

CORRECTION: The source of the information in this article has been corrected to indicate that it came from Lubbock Impact,