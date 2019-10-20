HEB requests zoning change for new store coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday the Lubbock City Council will consider the second and final reading of a zoning change for HEB. HEB plans to build a grocery store in 2020 at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue.

The request is to rezone from CBD-3, which is a central business district specific use, to C-3, which is a general commercial area for medium activity.

Public records said, “The Planning and Zoning Commission heard this case on September 26, 2019, and recommended approval of the request by a unanimous vote.”

Public records also said, “The proposed zoning request is in conformance with the zoning ordinance and is appropriate adjacent to other similar uses.”

Other businesses in the area include a Walmart. The area was annexed into the City of Lubbock in January 1999.

