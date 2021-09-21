Help Baby Morgan’s Parents with Medical Costs

Morgan Lane King was born on May 30th of this year to Allison and Christopher “Brooks” King. Allison is a State Trooper with Texas Department of Public Safety and Chris a police officer with the Lubbock Police Department.

During the 20 week anatomy ultrasound, Morgan was diagnosed with holoprocencephaly and hydroprocencephaly. Doctors said Morgan would more than likely not live through the induction process and if she did she would only live through the induction process and if she did she would only live for a short amount of time. Due to Morgan’s head size, we was induced at 35 weeks. When she was born, Morgan was diagnosed with hydroprocencephaly, septo-optic dysplasia, and esophageal fistula, tracheomalacia, larygonalacia, a heart murmur, a club foot, a spinal abnormality, and abnormal ocular nerves. At one day old she had an MRI that showed she no longer had holoprocencephaly. This means she has a long full life ahead of her. Morgan has been treated for several of her issues at UMC, but due to some of her airway conditions, she was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital for an airway surgery that only one doctor in the country who preforms the procedure.

Morgan has been doing great through all of her procedures and surgeries. She still has a long road ahead of her before she is done with those. Morgan is a Miracle for Allison and Christopher but as two first responders who give of themselves all of the time, we as a community can step up and help them through this challenge. Insurance covers a lot but there are a lot of things that insurance doesn’t cover. Even with Chris being partially disabled as an Army Veteran they cannot access help through there and they make too much money to receive any help from the state.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, at the Elks Lodge is hosting a BBQ Fundraiser including a drive by pick up spot so no one has to go inside if they don’t feel comfortable from 10am to 2pm. The address is 3409 Milwaukee Ave. and it is $10 per plate. Or you can simply donate to help them with medical expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-baby-morgan-and-family-with-medical-expenses?qid=25c22403ce6140d4aa115842d6aa6ed8 All donations are greatly appreciated.