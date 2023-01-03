LUBBOCK, Texas- Everyday hospitals need blood to help save the lives of patients, and during January, National Blood Donor Month, you can step in and help by becoming a donor.

According to Vitalant, every two seconds someone in the United States is in need of blood; whether it’s a little girl in the Intensive Care Unit or a mother with stage three Leukemia.

It may be a new year, but the shortage of blood is still the same. Lubbock Vitalant Senior Recruitment Manager Brandon Baker said all blood types are needed.

“January historically is one of the hardest times for hospitals to meet their patients’ blood needs,” Baker said.

Blood types fall into four different categories: A, B, AB and O.

Bakers said only three percent of the population nationwide donates.

“Every time we talk to someone who has not donated blood before and they donate they are like that was so much easier than I thought,” Baker said. “[People] say I don’t know why it took me 20 years to do it the first time. I am going to keep coming back.”

Daily in the US 29,000 units of blood are used, and right here in Lubbock 100 units of blood is used to help hospital patients.

“If the blood is not there, there is no other substitute for it,” Baker said. “So, your blood donation really will save the lives of one possibly up to three people.”

You have to 16 years or older to make a donation and it takes about 45 minutes. For more information visit the Vitalant website.