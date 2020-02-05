Breaking News
High school teacher takes plea deal, admits sex with underage student

Image of Gregory Austin Flores from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gregory Austin Flores accepted a plea deal on Tuesday for attempted use of interstate facilities to transport information about a minor.

Court records said Flores, age 28 at the time, used a cell phone to solicit or entice a 16-year-old girl to engage in a sexual relationship. Flores was a coach and teacher at Whitharral High School and the girl was a student at the same school, according to court records.

In August 2019, school administrators learned of a relationship between Flores and the girl. School officials talked to the girl and she admitted it, according to court records.

The relation started in December 2017 with text messages. Then it progressed to phone calls and hugs. From there it became more sexual, according to court records. The two had sex on two occasions, court records said.

During the relationship, Flores asked her to send nude pictures, which she did.

If the plea deal is accepted by the court, Flores will be sentenced at a later date to no more than five years in federal prison.

