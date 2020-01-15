Breaking News
Texas high court rules Dr. Dixon murder-for-hire conviction erroneously tossed out

Highway 84 traffic diverted near Shallowater for fatal crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highway 84 and Country Road 1700 (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash involving a fatality was reported Wednesday morning around 8:40 a.m. near U.S. Highway 84 and County Road 1700.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the accident involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

The driver of pickup truck was reported dead at the scene, DPS said. It was not yet clear if the driver died from the crash or from a medical condition leading to the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a Lubbock hospital.

Traffic on U.S. Highway 84 was blocked in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn new details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar