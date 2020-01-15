Highway 84 traffic diverted near Shallowater for fatal crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash involving a fatality was reported Wednesday morning around 8:40 a.m. near U.S. Highway 84 and County Road 1700.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the accident involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

The driver of pickup truck was reported dead at the scene, DPS said. It was not yet clear if the driver died from the crash or from a medical condition leading to the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a Lubbock hospital.

Traffic on U.S. Highway 84 was blocked in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn new details.