Highway 87 Summer Bash to raise support for area First Responders

Bobby Sanchez, President of Boots and Badges of the South Plains, and board member Brandi Foshee interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming Highway 87 Summer Bash.

The event will raise money for area First Responders and their families who have experienced a catastrophic event. It will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Aug. 4 at Cook’s Garage, located at 11002 Hwy. 87.

The family-friendly event will feature live music by Lees and Co. Food Trucks, drinks and games for children. Tickets are $10 per person and kids 12 and under will get in free. All ticket proceeds will go towards area First Responders in Lubbock and surrounding areas.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here, or attendees can pay at the gate. Additional donations towards the organization can be made by emailing contact@bootsandbadges.org.