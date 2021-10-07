Hispanic Heritage Month: LPD members speak on what being Hispanic means to them

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department spoke on how it feels to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The officers behind the badge are more than just law enforcement but are a part of our community as family.

“We are all-inclusive. I mean, just telling stories, talking to each other, you can tell that we all grew up kind of similarly, or you’ll see similarities when talking about family or getting to know each other. You’ll see that there are experiences that we share.” Tony Leal, a corporal with the Lubbock Police Department in the Public Information program, said.

Josh Franco, an investigator with the Lubbock Police Department, said there’s a group of Hispanics within the department, and it’s important to be able to relate to the citizens.

“Growing up, I never imagined that I would be where I am today—in being a Hispanic police officer. And for that, I’m very proud of. Now, obviously, I want to be looked at as a great officer slash investigator. But it does make me feel good that I am a Hispanic officer.” Franco said.

Both members of the force say the Hispanic heritage is always within yourself.

“It’s always there. It’s always gonna be there. It’s always gonna be a little fire burning inside of you that that can be reignited or shown whenever it presents the opportunity presents itself or if you allow the opportunity to present,” Leal said.

They said letting the community, especially Hispanics, know they are inclusive in their lives and that they are accepted for who they are by respecting their heritage.

“We enjoy celebrating that even when it’s not Hispanic Heritage Month. We love interacting with our Hispanic culture and embracing it, sharing it throughout Lubbock, not just any part of level but look as a whole,” Leal said.