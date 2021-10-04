Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run, suspect in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was seriously injured and a suspect was in custody after a hit-and-run crash in South Lubbock early Monday morning.

Authorities received the initial call to 82nd Street and Avenue U just before 1:00 a.m. LPD said the Major Crash Unit responded.

The driver of the vehicle was in custody, according to police.

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said more information would be released as it became available.

