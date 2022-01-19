Hobbs community raising funds for homeless man who helped find newborn in dumpster

HOBBS, N.M. — A GoFundMe account was setup to help one of the three people who found a newborn baby inside a Hobbs, New Mexico dumpster earlier this month.

Michael Green and two other individuals were dumpster driving behind the Broadmoor Shopping Center and Mall on January 7, police said, when they found a newborn baby inside the dumpster.

According to the Hobbs Police Department and an arrest affidavit, Alexis Avila was captured on surveillance video putting the baby in the dumpster.

Avila was charged with attempted first degree murder and child abuse.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges during a January 12 hearing in Lovington. The judge said the teen could stay out of jail pending trial and sent her to house arrest as a condition of release.

During Avila’s hearing, a 911 call placed by Green was played in court and released.

When news of Green’s rescue circulated, community and family members recognized him as a local homeless man.

The goal is to raise money for an RV.

“It’s a considerable amount of money to do not only the RV, but also a lot of fees per month and the continuation of that. But I feel like we’ll have the community’s support,” said Shaylur Barry.

So far, the GoFundMe account had raised nearly near $4,200 as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

If organizers don’t get enough money for the RV, they plan on helping Green open up a bank account and putting all of the money there.

(KRQE.com contributed to this article.)