HOBBS, New Mexico – The Hobbs Fire Marshal’s Office has asked the public’s help in its investigation into two residential structure fires from January 6 and January 9, according to a press release from the Hobbs Fire Department.

The press release said the HFD responded to a vacant residence on fire in the 1200 block of South Starling Drive in the afternoon hours of January 6.

In the early morning hours of January 9, the HFD responded to the 600 block of South Eighth Street, also in response to a structure fire. According to the press release, firefighters arrived to find a structure with “heavy fire throughout the residence.”

Map of the fire investigation sites

During the investigation, the Fire Marshal’s Office learned that “no occupants were reported to be present, however, individuals not approved by the property owner to be on the property were reported to have recently been residing within the residence.”

The press release said that both fires were contained and put out by the HFD with no injuries or deaths reported. Anyone with information that could assist with either investigation was encouraged to call the Fire Marshal’s office at (575)391-8151 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers hotline at (575)393-8005. Callers may remain anonymous.

See below for the full press release.

