LEA COUNTY, N.M.– Jerry Wayne Chadwell, 42, of Hobbs was arrested on Wednesday and accused of drug trafficking and child abuse, according to a press release from the Lea County Drug Task Force.

According to the release, authorities were made aware of a “narcotics trafficking and child abuse investigation involving a 13-year-old in March 2023. The release said the investigation revealed Chadwell and the juvenile were communicating to schedule meetings for “narcotics transactions.”

In March 2023, the juvenile was in need of medical assistance after the juvenile consumed “Magic Mushrooms” received from Chadwell, according to the release.

On Wednesday, LCDTF and Hobbs Police Department carried out a “buy bust” operation against Chadwell. The release said the operation recovered over two pounds of “Magic Mushrooms” with a street value of $6,000 and eight pounds of marijuana with a street value of $25,000.

Authorities also found over 1000 THC products such as gummies, chocolates and vapes worth an undetermined amount. A loaded gun was also found during the operation

Chadwell was charged and Child Abuse and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The release also “multiple felony charge were pending” and the investigation was ongoing.

Read The Lea County Drug Task Force’s press release below for more details.

On March 13, 2023, Lea County Drug Task Force Agents were advised by Lea County Sheriff Office Deputies of a narcotics trafficking and child abuse investigation involving a 13-year-old Juvenile and a 42-year-old male identified as Jerry Wayne Chadwell from Hobbs, New Mexico.

During the investigation it was determined Chadwell and Juvenile had been communicating and scheduling meeting locations for narcotic transactions. On March 13, 2023, the Juvenile was found in need of medical assistance after he/she consumed “Magic Mushrooms” provided by Chadwell.

Psilocybin “Magic Mushrooms” is a Scheduled 1 drug by the Controlled Substance ACT (CSA).

A Criminal Complaint and Arrest Warrant for Chadwell was authored by the Lea County Drug Task Force for the criminal charges of Child Abuse 3rd degree felony and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor 4. degree felony. Arrest warrant was signed by a Hobbs Magistrate Judge.

On May 17, 2023, Lea County Drug Task Force with the assistance of the Hobbs Police Department conducted an undercover “Buy Bust” operation on Chadwell. Investigation led to the seizure of the following:

Approximately 2 1/2 pounds of “Magic Mushrooms”. Street value $6,000. Psilocybin “Magic Mushrooms” is a Scheduled 1 drug by the Controlled Substance ACT (CSA).

8 pounds of marijuana. Street value $25,000. Over 1000 other THC related products such as gummies, chocolates and vapes were seized. Value is undetermined at this time.

A loaded firearm was also located. After reviewing Chadwell’s criminal record it was determined Chadwell is a felon. Multiple felony charges are pending at this time.

Investigation is ongoing.