Hobbs man caught by undercover sting in Lubbock seeking sex with underage girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — Brian Dean Halliburton, 39, of Hobbs accepted a plea deal this week in Lubbock in federal court for receipt of child pornography.

In August, Halliburton made arrangements to meet in Lubbock with someone he thought was a 16-year old girl. But instead of an underage girl, he was arrested by Lubbock Police, according to court records.

Halliburton admitted to having child pornography of girls who were about 15 years old. He also admitted to having child pornography of an 8-year-old. And he also admitted to having child pornography of girls who were under the age of 10.

He admitted to having sex with a 16-year-old girl in New Mexico and sexual activity with three other 16-year-old girls.

Halliburton admitted when he was 20 or 21 years old, he had sex with a 13-year-old.

“He raped an adult female by continuing to have sex with her after she told him to stop,” court records said.

If the federal court accepts the plea deal, Halliburton will be sentenced at a later date to no less than five years and no more than 20 years in prison.

Halliburton signed his plea deal on Monday. It was filed in court records on Tuesday.