Hobbs man nabbed in undercover sting by Lubbock Police, accused of seeking sexual contact with 16-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal magistrate on Thursday ordered Brian Dean Halliburton, 39, of Hobbs to remain locked up. Halliburton has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since August 12 on charges of online solicitation of a minor, tampering with evidence and a federal charge of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

A criminal complaint said a detective with the Lubbock Police Department posed on the internet as a 16-year-old girl. On August 5, Halliburton made contact.

The complaint said Halliburton asked questions including, “Can I see naked pictures of you?” The complaint also said Halliburton arranged to meet in Lubbock on August 12.

He was arrested and questioned. The complaint said Halliburton admitted he traveled to Lubbock for the purpose of sexual contact with someone he believed was 16 years old.

The complaint said, “Also during the interview, Brian admitted to sexual contact with two other 15-16 year-old females, possessing child pornography, and distributing child pornography through KIK. KIK is a freeware instant messaging mobile application which allows individuals to communicate through the Internet.”

If convicted in federal court, the statutory maximum penalty would be 30 years in prison.