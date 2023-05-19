HOBBS, N.M. — In a press conference on Friday, the Hobbs Police Department provided new details about the shooting death of a young man in the Walmart parking lot.

HPD previously said officers were called to 3800 North Lovington Highway at 2:07 a.m. on Thursday. A Hobbs Walmart employee identified as Jordan Ruiz, 24, was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot. Ruiz taken to Covenant Hobbs Hospital where he later died, according to police.

Police were able to get a picture of the suspect vehicle’s license plate and alert surrounding law enforcement agencies. The vehicle was stolen, police said. According to HPD, deputies with the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle and tried to pull it over. Authorities said, “A 111-mile high-speed pursuit ensued across three different counties in Texas.”

The suspects were taken into custody after authorities performed a PIT maneuver, HPD said.

Police discovered the juvenile shooter from the Walmart indecent tried to rob a nearby McDonald’s earlier in the night. According to HPD, the teen got out of the vehicle and approached the window with a gun, but the employees did not know he was there, so he left. According to HPD, the suspect also stole someone’s wallet from IHOP around midnight and authorities recognized him in the security video.

Zachary Baeza, 18, was charged with accessory to 1st degree murder and accessory to commit armed robbery, among other charges. The male juvenile shooter was charged with murder and attempt to commit armed robbery. The suspects also faced charges in Texas for evading arrest. The female juvenile was not facing any charges in Texas or New Mexico, police said.

“The names of the shooter and the third-party involved will not be released due to them being juveniles,” HPD Public Information Officer Reanna Alarcon said. Alarcon said police wanted to try the shooter as an adult and keep both suspects in jail until they face trial.

Alarcon thanked the law enforcement agencies that helped capture the suspects.