HOBBS, NM — A Hobbs teacher was arrested on Wednesday, April 20, after multiple students said he touched them inappropriately, KRQE reported.

According to the report, Daniel Decker, 39, was a Social Studies teacher at Highland Middle School for three years. He was arrested after five female students said Decker touched them inappropriately during school and while attending after-school athletic events.

Decker was charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, according to the report.

In a release sent out by the school district, they said Decker was placed on administrative leave on March 11 after the first student came forward, KRQE reported. Since then, four other students contacted officials with similar complaints.

Decker resigned shortly after he was placed on leave, according to the report.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Hobbs Municipal Schools and Hobbs Police for additional details. Check back for updates.