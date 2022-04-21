HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs teacher has been arrested Wednesday after multiple students say he touched them inappropriately.

Daniel Decker, 39, who was a teacher and coach at Highland Middle School in Hobbs for three years. He was arrested after five female students came forward with allegations of inappropriate touching. In a release sent out by the school district, they say the teens say it happened both during school and while attending after-school athletic events.

The parents of one of the teens, who asked to stay anonymous, said Decker took advantage of the trust their daughter had in him and say he needs to be kept off the streets.

“We send our daughter to school thinking she’s going to be safe there and then we find out something like this is happening… we’ve got to stop it,” her father said.

Hobbs Municipal Schools said Decker was placed on administrative leave on March 11 after the first allegation. He resigned a short time later. Decker has been charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor.