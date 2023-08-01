Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of August 1, 2023.

HOBBS, N.M. — The City of Hobbs teamed up with veteran-run company ZeroEyes for a new AI-based gun detection system to “protect citizens against gun-related threats.”

A press release from ZeroEyes Tuesday morning stated, “ZeroEyes’ visual gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software will be layered on Hobbs’ existing digital security cameras.”

ZeroEyes said if an “illegally brandished gun” is seen, images will immediately be shared with a group of experts made up of military and law enforcement veterans at one of the company’s operation centers. The company said these experts are trained to verify the threats and contact authorities as fast as three to five seconds from detection.

“We believe the implementation of ZeroEyes within the general public will help deter and reduce crimes involving firearms,” said Reanna Alarcon with the Hobbs Police Department. “We would like to thank the City of Hobbs for investing in this program and the additional protection for the citizens we serve.”

The platform has been in use at the Hobbs Municipal School District for more than a year. Schools in Clovis announced the use of the technology in early March. At the beginning of July, ZeroEyes and University Medical Center in Lubbock announced the hospital would become the first in the region to use the AI-based gun detection system.

“With ZeroEyes deployed throughout the city of Hobbs, law enforcement will receive not just an immediate warning any time a gun is illegally brandished, but actionable intelligence so they know exactly what kind of situation they are walking into,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. “In active shooter scenarios, this kind of situational awareness can mean the difference between life and death.”