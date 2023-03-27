HOBBS, N.M.– The Hobbs Police Department along with the Hobbs Fire Marshal’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating a suspect connected to two fires at Hobbs High School in a press release on Friday.

According to the release, the fire were set in the evening hours of Tuesday, March 21.

The public was encouraged to reach out to the HPD Captain R. Guerrero or Fire Investigator Alarcon at (575) 397-9265.

