Hockley Co. SWAT standoff over, suspect on the run

HOCKLEY COUNTY Texas– A SWAT standoff in Hockley County ended with a suspect on the run, according to Sheriff Ray Scifres.

Around 2:45 a.m., deputies were told Matthew Neal Smith, 34, was at a residence near 6800 Bearcat Road. Authorities said he “made threats directed at the family after fleeing the residence.”

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was called to help find the suspect. Multiple agencies helped with the search, but Smith was not found.

Smith was described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 209 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green jacket with fur around the hood and a knit beanie.

Authorities said Smith has a history of evading and resisting law enforcement and may have violent tendencies.

He also may have access to a green and white Honda dirt bike, the sheriff said.

Anyone that sees Smith is encouraged to contact the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office at 806-894-3126, or your local law enforcement agency. Callers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.