Hockley County confirms two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

LEVELLAND, Texas — Hockley County Judge Sharla Baldridge received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services on Saturday that Hockley County has two new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the City of Levelland, one is a Levelland resident between the age of 20-30. The other, according to the city, is a resident of Anton between the age of 40-50.

“Neither are hospitalized at this time,” the city said. This brings the total number of confirmed cases for Hockley County to nine.

The City of Lubbock on Saturday said there were 13 new cases for a total of 151.

