Hockley County

Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
51°
Lubbock
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Uvalde School Shooting
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
Texas Governor’s Debate
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
State & Regional
State of the State
National
Washington-DC
Politics from The Hill
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Latest
Your Local Election Headquarters
Automotive News
Top Stories
Names, charges released, in game room raids
Gallery
Bayer facility was on lockdown for escaped inmate
Shoppers scout deals as Thanksgiving costs rise
Escaped inmate near New Deal in-custody, DPS says
Video
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready Nation
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: November 17th, …
Top Stories
KAMC Thursday AM Weather Update, November 17th, 2022
Top Stories
KLBK Wednesday Evening Weather Update: November 16
Gallery
KAMC Wednesday AM Weather Update, November 16th, …
Gallery
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: November 16th, …
KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: November 15th, …
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – INDY
Contests
KLBK 70th Anniversary
KLBK First SNO 2022
Remarkable Women 2023
Turkey Day Giveaway Sweepstakes
KAMC Couchgating Sweepstakes 2022
KLBK The Big Chill 2022
KAMC First Freeze
Pro Football Challenge
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Good Morning, Good Coffee
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Black History Month
Calendar
CMA Awards
Dining for Charities
Election Results
Hispanic Heritage Month
KLBK celebrates 70 years, first TV station in Lubbock
Midland Weather Radio – KAMC
Midland Weather Radio – KLBK
Mystery Wire
Newsletters
Press Releases
Project Roadblock
Remarkable Women 2023
Search EverythingLubbock
Toys for Tots Lubbock 2022
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
What’s Cooking
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Intentional Living
Forever Family
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Welcome Home West Texas
What’s Cooking
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Jobs
West Texas Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Hockley County
Names, charges released, in game room raids
Top Hockley County Headlines
News Highlights
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County
Drug problems emphasized after 2nd jailer arrested
Lbk man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip
Second person arrested in 2021 murder
Don't Miss
Texas Tribune Events: The Future of Rural Texas