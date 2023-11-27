LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University’s Big Blue Christmas is set to have a special guest on Tuesday night.

LCU’s Dr. David Faze will transform into Christmas icon Buddy the Elf. Buddy is a beloved character from the hit 2003 film “Elf.”

“Known for his exceptional intellect, personal engagement, and meaningful contributions to academia, Dr. Fraze assumes a fanciful identity during the holiday season,” A press release from LCU said.

“Buddy” will be available for selfies throughout the evening.

LCU’s Big Blue Christmas is set to happen on the LCU campus in the outdoor mall area and its surrounding building from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The University will also offer a traditional Christmas dinner for those who would like to purchase.