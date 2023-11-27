LUBBOCK, Texas — Santa Land is expected to open in Lubbock on Saturday, December 9 and stay until December 21.

The City of Lubbock announced on Monday morning Santa Land would be open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and located at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive.

The walk-through event will feature a 50-foot Christmas tree, animated displays and Santa’s workshop. The event is free to the public and open to people of all ages.

The event is being hosted by the City of Lubbock’s Park and Recreation and sponsored by Champion Energy, Townsquare Media, Texas Roadhouse, HEB, Reliant Energy, Sunbelt Rentals, Abercrombie Lubmber and Smith LP and Gas.

Santa Land also provides opportunities for entertainment groups and volunteers.

If you or someone you know is interested in participating in Santa Land, please get in touch with Donovan Hailey at (806) 775-2678 or dhailey@mylubbock.us.