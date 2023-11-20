LUBBOCK, Texas — After a hiatus, the world-famous Flying J Wranglers are returning to Lubbock for a Christmas concert at Lubbock Christian University (LCU) on Monday, December 4, at 7 p.m., the university announced.

The concert is open to the public and will take place in the McDonald Moody Auditorium, according to a press release from LCU. Tickets are $30 each, and a portion from the sale of each ticket will be donated to the LCU Student Scholarship Fund.

According to the press release, the Flying J Wranglers, from the Flying J Ranch in Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico were a staple in Lubbock during the Christmas season for many years.

The group combines the best of classic western music and Christmas festivity with classic fiddling, legendary vocals and the spirit of the old west, said LCU.

