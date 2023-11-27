LUBBOCK, Texas — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is considered Giving Tuesday, and several Lubbock non-profits are expected to participate in the annual tradition.

According to GivingTuesdayWTX, the campaign was created in New York City in 2012 and worked its way to the South Plains in 2016. #GivingTuesdayWTX serves more than 14 counties in the South Plains.

Lubbock Impact told EverythingLubbock.com on Monday that it was a non-profit that provides individuals who are unhoused or uninsured with free dental and optometry clinics, a food/ hygiene pantry and a clothes closet.

Lubbock Impact said it has been participating in Giving Tuesday for several years.

The nonprofit said it has been attempting to get the word out about Giving Tuesday on social media and through email. Lubbock’s Impact’s goal is $25,000.

Lubbock Impact also stressed every dollar that is donated will go back into the organization to help further its work helping the Lubbock community.

For a full list of organizations participating in #GivingTuesdayWTX, click here.