LUBBOCK, Texas — The holiday season is typically a time of joy and merriment for most. However, for some, it can increase feelings of depression and suicidal ideations, according to Lubbock experts.

Natalie Simpson with Oceans Behavioral Hospital told EverythingLubbock.com on Friday several factors can contribute to feelings of anxiety, depression and stress during the holidays.

“Christmas falls during one of the coldest months of the year, and the weather, combined with dwindling sunshine, can increase feelings of depression,” Simpson said.

Simpson also said the absence of family and friends during the holidays can intensify feelings of isolation. On the other hand, toxic family dynamics can cause anxiety.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, 64 percent of people with mental health struggles report the holiday makes their issues worse.

The Lubbock Police Department provided EverythingLubbock.com with the number of suicidal subject calls made during the holiday season in 2022 and 2023.

The data indicates a notable increase in calls regarding individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts in November 2022 compared to November 2023.

According to LPD, 192 suicidal subject calls were made in November of last year, while only 147 suicidal subject calls were made this year.

Oceans Behavioral stressed that is open 24 hours, even during the holidays,” to care for [its]patients through our inpatient and outpatient treatment options. Mental health needs don’t stop during the holidays, which is why we have consistent programming for those in need.”

The Lubbock Police Department provided the following statement to the public in regard to its policy for suicidal subjects.